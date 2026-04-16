Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

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Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company's lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

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