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Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Home Federal Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, payable May 11 to shareholders of record April 27 (ex-dividend date April 27), implying an annualized yield of about 2.8%.
  • Dividend track record: The bank has increased its dividend every year for the past 11 years, though growth has been minimal recently, averaging roughly 0.1% per year over the last three years.
  • Stock and financial snapshot: NASDAQ:HFBL trades near $19.20 with a 52-week range of $12.32–$20.00 and a market cap around $59M; last quarter EPS was $0.54, P/E about 11.4, ROE 9.28% and net margin 15.47%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company's lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

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Dividend History for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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