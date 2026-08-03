HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $51.9630, with a volume of 4623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $867.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,238,828.77. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,392,850. 11.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,998,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $19,884,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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