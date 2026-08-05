Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.96, Zacks reports. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Honda Motor updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.934-1.934 EPS.

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Honda Motor Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 1,755,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company's stock worth $129,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,316 shares of the company's stock worth $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 72,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 514,818 shares of the company's stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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