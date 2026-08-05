Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA) Trading Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $203.64 and last traded at $203.64. Approximately 4,255,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,871,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.48.

The company reported $6,340,000.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter.

Get Honeywell Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell Aerospace to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Melius Research raised shares of Honeywell Aerospace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $253.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth $67,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $699,000.

Honeywell Aerospace Stock Down 5.9%

Honeywell Aerospace Company Profile

Honeywell Aerospace Inc manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Honeywell Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell Aerospace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here