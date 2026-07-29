Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) CEO Kenneth West Sells 17,032 Shares of Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth West sold 17,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total transaction of $4,151,890.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $519,717.64. This represents a 88.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.12. 2,771,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,301. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $261.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Honeywell International's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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