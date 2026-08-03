Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) CEO Sells 316 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth West sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.47, for a total value of $77,568.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,921.88. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.77. 3,277,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. Honeywell International had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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