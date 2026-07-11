Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.79.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.27. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $261.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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