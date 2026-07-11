Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.79.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HON
Honeywell International Price Performance
HON opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.27. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $261.24.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Honeywell International
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.
Key Honeywell International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of Honeywell Aerospace with a Neutral rating, but highlighted the unit’s strong position in commercial aviation and defense markets, which supports the long-term growth outlook for the broader Honeywell story. JPM starts Honeywell Aerospace at Neutral, sees supply chain capping upside
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly backed Honeywell, saying he would “greenlight” adding to the stock, which can help sentiment around HON after recent corporate changes. Jim Cramer Greenlights Honeywell Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s updated 2026 EPS guidance, issued after the 1-for-2 reverse stock split, was a focal point for investors and helped explain recent premarket buying interest as the market digests the new share count and refreshed outlook. Honeywell Technologies Revises 2026 Guidance Post Reverse Stock Split
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with BMO reiterating a Buy and a $253 price target, suggesting analysts still see upside in HON after the aerospace spin-off. Wall Street Remains Bullish On Honeywell (HON) Post Spinoff
- Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace said it is developing more defense products for Europe outside U.S. export controls, a strategic step that could open opportunities but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Honeywell Aero to develop more defense products for Europe outside US export controls
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning, so it does not appear to be a current driver of the stock.
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks added HON to its Strong Sell list, which may weigh on sentiment by reinforcing concerns that valuation and near-term setup are less attractive than the recent price move suggests. New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th
- Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan also warned that supply-chain investment could cap near-term upside in Honeywell Aerospace, suggesting the market may need to wait longer for margin expansion. JPM starts Honeywell Aerospace at Neutral, sees supply chain capping upside
About Honeywell International
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Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.
Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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