Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 108.49% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.12.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $229.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $234.12 and a twelve month high of $496.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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