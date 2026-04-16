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Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Up 5.8% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hong Kong & China Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 5.8% to $0.91 on Thursday, but trading was extremely light at just 110 shares (about 99% below the average session volume), suggesting the move occurred on thin liquidity.
  • The stock is trading near its recent trend levels with a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
  • Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake by 26.9% in Q1 to 131,441 shares (roughly $107,000), indicating modest institutional buying interest.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong & China Gas.

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Up 2.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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