Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7870 per share and revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts: Sign Up

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on HMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $394,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 314,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,555,777.98. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,668. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,774 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company's stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Horace Mann Educators, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Horace Mann Educators wasn't on the list.

While Horace Mann Educators currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here