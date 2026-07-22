Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.66 and traded as high as $51.75. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $51.6520, with a volume of 297,275 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.Horace Mann Educators's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $394,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 314,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,555,777.98. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,868 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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