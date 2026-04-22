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Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Horizon Bancorp (IN) logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • EPS beat: Horizon Bancorp reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating estimates by $0.01, while shares slipped about 0.7% to $17.55 on the news.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.16 (annualized $0.64), representing a 3.6% yield, though its dividend payout ratio is reported at -20.32%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus "Hold" and a $19.67 price target (two Buys, two Holds, one Sell), and institutional investors own about 64.51% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 37.12%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Trading Down 0.7%

HBNC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 351,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $899.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.80. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.32%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 160.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Horizon Bancorp (IN)

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp NASDAQ: HBNC is a financial holding company headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, offering community banking and wealth management services through its subsidiary, Horizon Bank. As a locally focused institution, it provides a full range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and loan products, Horizon Bancorp's services encompass investment advisory and trust administration, retirement planning, and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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