Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.3346 per share and revenue of $1.6187 billion for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock worth $120,179,000 after buying an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock worth $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,943,106 shares of the company's stock worth $105,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,127 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,710,787 shares of the company's stock worth $225,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,840 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus set a $27.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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