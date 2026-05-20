Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.9231.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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