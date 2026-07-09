Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.9531.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here