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Hotel Stocks To Consider - July 11th

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Marriott International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven hotel stocks were highlighted as the most actively traded in recent days: Marriott, Hilton, Host Hotels & Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Hyatt Hotels.
  • The article notes that hotel stocks are tied to travel demand, tourism, business travel, and the broader economy, making them a way for investors to gain exposure to the hospitality sector.
  • Each company was briefly profiled by its core business mix, with some focused on franchising and management (like Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham, and Hyatt) and others more exposed to owned resorts and casino operations (like Las Vegas Sands and MGM).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Host Hotels & Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Hyatt Hotels are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, franchise, or manage hotels and related lodging businesses. For stock market investors, they represent a way to invest in the hospitality industry, with performance often tied to travel demand, tourism trends, business travel, and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marriott International Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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