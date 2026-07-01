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Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Houlihan Lokey has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from nine analysts, with five buy ratings and four hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $191.29.
  • The company recently missed earnings and revenue expectations for its latest quarter, reporting $1.63 EPS versus $1.79 expected and revenue of $635.64 million versus $679.22 million expected. Revenue fell 4.6% year over year.
  • Houlihan Lokey raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 per share from $0.60, implying an annualized yield of about 2.1%. Meanwhile, insider and institutional activity remained notable, including a 50% stock sale by Chairman Scott L. Beiser and continued heavy institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Houlihan Lokey? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.2857.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. Weiss Ratings cut Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Henshaw Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.46. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $131.30 and a one year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $635.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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