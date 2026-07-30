Houte Hans Van Sells 2,845 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $66,516.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,393.26. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00.

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Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,248,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.80. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 928.44% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

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About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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