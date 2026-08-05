Houte Hans Van Sells 4,761 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 4,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $115,977.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,166 shares in the company, valued at $978,443.76. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,845 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $66,516.10.

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Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 928.44%.The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company's stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,736 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,658,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,431 shares during the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,555,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,728 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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