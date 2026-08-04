Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.43 and traded as high as GBX 819.50. Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 811.49, with a volume of 1,471,455 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 976 to GBX 847 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,210 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 900 to GBX 960 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 794.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 816.43.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 17.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 earnings per share for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

Further Reading

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