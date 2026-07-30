Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.4279 billion for the quarter. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $295.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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