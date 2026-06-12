Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.5263.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 6.0%

HWM stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $168.50 and a 1-year high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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