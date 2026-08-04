HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,120 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.74% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,250 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,419 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,370 to GBX 1,380 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,275 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301.75.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBA

HSBC Trading Down 1.6%

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 1,571.60 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 922.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Pam Kaur purchased 2,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 per share, with a total value of £31,423. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About HSBC

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here