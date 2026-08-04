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HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given "Hold" Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated a “Hold” rating on HSBC and set a GBX 1,120 price target, implying 28.74% downside from the reported current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: HSBC has an average “Hold” rating, with one Buy and seven Hold recommendations and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301.75.
  • HSBC shares were reported down 1.6% at GBX 1,571.60, while insider Pam Kaur bought 2,345 shares worth approximately £31,423.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HSBC.

HSBC (LON:HSBA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,120 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.74% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,250 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,419 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,370 to GBX 1,380 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,275 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSBA

HSBC Trading Down 1.6%

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 1,571.60 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 922.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,341.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Pam Kaur purchased 2,345 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 per share, with a total value of £31,423. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About HSBC

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Analyst Recommendations for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

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