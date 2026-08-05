HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,520 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock's previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of HSBC to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,210 to GBX 1,250 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,570 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,370 to GBX 1,380 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,373.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBA

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,510.60. 36,389,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,797,049. The firm has a market cap of £259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,449.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.08. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 927.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,610.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Pam Kaur acquired 2,345 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 per share, with a total value of £31,423. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

HSBC News Summary

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