Hubbell (HUBB) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $1.6610 billion for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $485.43 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $488.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,116,773,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Hubbell by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 736,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $316,521,000 after purchasing an additional 172,990 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,136 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 147,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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