HubSpot (HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $898.3260 million for the quarter. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HubSpot Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $10.47 on Wednesday, reaching $248.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 128,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,494. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.14. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $550.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $307.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,415 shares valued at $5,533,379. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after buying an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after buying an additional 642,545 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock worth $224,763,000 after acquiring an additional 449,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,856 shares of the software maker's stock worth $119,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,214 shares of the software maker's stock worth $199,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,931 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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