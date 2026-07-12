HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.78. 1,055,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,721. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $568.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day moving average is $251.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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