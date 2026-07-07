HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Up 4.9% - Time to Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.59 and last traded at $203.39. Approximately 230,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,791,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 5.9%

The business's fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average is $255.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in HubSpot by 4,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 342 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.5% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker's stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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