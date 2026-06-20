HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $176.04 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average is $271.39. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HubSpot by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $2,044,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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