Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.90), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.200 EPS.

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Here are the key takeaways from Hudson Pacific Properties' conference call:

Record office leasing lifted occupancy and earnings: Hudson Pacific signed 1.3 million square feet of office leases, increased occupancy 470 basis points to 82.5%, and nearly tripled Core FFO to $23.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Hudson Pacific signed 1.3 million square feet of office leases, increased occupancy 470 basis points to 82.5%, and nearly tripled Core FFO to $23.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. Large San Francisco government lease improves visibility: The 891,000-square-foot, 24-year lease with the City and County of San Francisco provides significant long-term cash-flow visibility and contributed to stronger net effective rents.

The 891,000-square-foot, 24-year lease with the City and County of San Francisco provides significant long-term cash-flow visibility and contributed to stronger net effective rents. Management raised 2026 Core FFO guidance to $1.12–$1.20 per diluted share , citing second-quarter outperformance and slightly better expectations for the second half, while maintaining $876 million of liquidity.

, citing second-quarter outperformance and slightly better expectations for the second half, while maintaining $876 million of liquidity. Quixote restructuring is materially reducing losses: Annualized cash NOI improved by approximately $14.3 million from 2024 levels, narrowing the fleet business’s loss to roughly $4 million and bringing it closer to break-even.

Annualized cash NOI improved by approximately $14.3 million from 2024 levels, narrowing the fleet business’s loss to roughly $4 million and bringing it closer to break-even. Near-term results face pressure from lease expirations and financing uncertainty: Two large expirations are expected to reduce occupancy and earnings in the third quarter before a projected fourth-quarter rebound, while the Hollywood Media portfolio loan has transferred to special servicing pending finalization of a longer-term extension.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 1,420,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $808.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hudson Pacific Properties this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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