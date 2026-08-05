Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 10.1% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.3850. 440,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,216,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.32.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 8.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,618.4% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 189,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 178,077 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 831,868 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 276,459 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the period. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,739,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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