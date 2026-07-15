Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 7% - Time to Buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.6320. 79,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,269,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company's 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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