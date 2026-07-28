Hugo Boss (BOSSY) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Hugo Boss to announce earnings of $0.4512 per share and revenue of $1.0325 billion for the quarter.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Hugo Boss to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BOSSY. DZ Bank downgraded Hugo Boss from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG is a German luxury fashion group that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of apparel, accessories and footwear under its two core brands, BOSS and HUGO. The company's product portfolio spans men's and women's business wear, casual collections and athleisure, as well as fragrances, eyewear and leather goods. Hugo Boss operates through a multi-channel network that includes directly operated retail stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale partnerships with department stores and specialty retailers.

Founded in 1924 by Hugo Ferdinand Boss and headquartered in Metzingen, Germany, the company originally produced workwear and uniforms before pivoting to high-end fashion in the latter half of the 20th century.

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