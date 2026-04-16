Humana Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

Humana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Humana has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

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Humana Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HUM opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Humana has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target for HUM to $220, signaling some analyst confidence that limits downside from current levels. Truist Increases Humana Price Target

Truist raised its price target for HUM to $220, signaling some analyst confidence that limits downside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Humana announced a partnership with Tuesday Health to expand value‑based palliative care starting June 1 — a growth/strategy positive that supports Medicare Advantage membership engagement and value‑based care positioning. Tuesday Health Partnership

Humana announced a partnership with Tuesday Health to expand value‑based palliative care starting June 1 — a growth/strategy positive that supports Medicare Advantage membership engagement and value‑based care positioning. Positive Sentiment: Humana research (with UChicago Medicine) published results showing phone-based inhaler training improved COPD member medication use — evidence of effective care management that can reduce costs and improve outcomes in Humana’s Medicare Advantage population. COPD Inhaler Study

Humana research (with UChicago Medicine) published results showing phone-based inhaler training improved COPD member medication use — evidence of effective care management that can reduce costs and improve outcomes in Humana’s Medicare Advantage population. Neutral Sentiment: Humana’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.885 per share (payable July 31; record June 26) — supports income investors but is routine and offers a modest ~1.8% yield. Dividend Declaration

Humana’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.885 per share (payable July 31; record June 26) — supports income investors but is routine and offers a modest ~1.8% yield. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird cut its price target on HUM from $264 to $205 and kept a neutral rating — a meaningful trim that reduces upside expectations and can pressure shares. Baird Lowers Price Target TickerReport

Robert W. Baird cut its price target on HUM from $264 to $205 and kept a neutral rating — a meaningful trim that reduces upside expectations and can pressure shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q3 2027 EPS estimates slightly (Q1 to $8.98, Q2 to $6.34, Q3 to $0.70) and maintains a "Strong Sell" rating, signaling bearish analyst conviction and downward pressure on expectations for near-term earnings. (No direct Zacks link provided in the feed.)

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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