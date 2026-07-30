Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partners

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partners from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $513.00 target price on the insurance provider's stock. Leerink Partners' price objective points to a potential upside of 40.21% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Humana from an "outperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Humana from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore upgraded Humana from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.87.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Down 5.9%

Humana stock opened at $365.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.38 and a 200-day moving average of $267.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $40.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, exceeding the $7.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, above expectations and up 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with an insurance benefit ratio of 91.2%. Humana tops quarterly estimates

Humana reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $7.61, exceeding the $7.26 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $40.9 billion, above expectations and up 26.2% year over year. Medical costs were broadly in line with management’s expectations, with an insurance benefit ratio of 91.2%. Positive Sentiment: Membership growth and operating expansion remained encouraging: Humana affirmed roughly 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership for 2026, while CenterWell Senior Primary Care patients increased 27% year to date. Management also highlighted plans for margin improvement and strategic exits from less attractive Medicare Advantage markets. Humana Q2 earnings call highlights

Membership growth and operating expansion remained encouraging: Humana affirmed roughly 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership for 2026, while CenterWell Senior Primary Care patients increased 27% year to date. Management also highlighted plans for margin improvement and strategic exits from less attractive Medicare Advantage markets. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded HUM from “neutral” to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that Humana’s recovery and Medicare Advantage profitability can improve over time.

Bank of America upgraded from “neutral” to “buy” and assigned a $500 price target, signaling confidence that Humana’s recovery and Medicare Advantage profitability can improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Humana maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and affirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, the lack of an upward revision disappointed investors after the quarterly beat. Humana reports second-quarter results

Humana maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of at least $9.00 and affirmed its insurance benefit-ratio guidance. However, the lack of an upward revision disappointed investors after the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, reflecting continued earnings headwinds from lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Adjusted earnings are still expected to decline year over year, increasing concern that the recovery will take longer than anticipated. Humana cuts outlook on lower Medicare ratings

Humana lowered its 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to at least $6.52 from at least $8.36, reflecting continued earnings headwinds from lower Medicare Advantage Star Ratings. Adjusted earnings are still expected to decline year over year, increasing concern that the recovery will take longer than anticipated. Negative Sentiment: The market reaction indicates that investors were seeking a guidance increase after the strong quarter. Instead, the unchanged adjusted outlook and reduced GAAP forecast overshadowed the earnings beat, while planned Medicare Advantage exits raise questions about near-term membership and revenue growth.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here