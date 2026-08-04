Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $349.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $378.88.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $323.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.01%.Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $675,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,619 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $560,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,879 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $119,663,000 after purchasing an additional 300,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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