Huntington Initiates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Equities researchers at Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "market perform" rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the company's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.83.

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Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2%

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $608.51 million, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 71.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company's stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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