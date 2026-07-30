Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

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Huntsman Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 3,404,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,026. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.60 billion estimate. All major segments grew, led by a 16% gain in Polyurethanes and a 19% increase in Advanced Materials. Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue increased 14.1% year over year to approximately $1.66 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.60 billion estimate. All major segments grew, led by a 16% gain in Polyurethanes and a 19% increase in Advanced Materials. Positive Sentiment: Net loss narrowed dramatically to $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from a $158 million loss, or $0.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted results improved to roughly breakeven from an adjusted loss of $34 million. Huntsman Q2 revenue rises to $1.66 billion as net loss narrows

Net loss narrowed dramatically to $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, from a $158 million loss, or $0.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted results improved to roughly breakeven from an adjusted loss of $34 million. Positive Sentiment: Huntsman declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15, providing continued income support for investors. Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2026 Common Dividend

Huntsman declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0875 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation remains in progress, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. The transaction could reshape Huntsman’s strategic and financial outlook, but approval and execution remain key risks.

The planned all-stock merger of equals with Olin Corporation remains in progress, with a stockholder vote scheduled for August 25. The transaction could reshape Huntsman’s strategic and financial outlook, but approval and execution remain key risks. Negative Sentiment: Huntsman’s reported EPS of $(0.20) missed the $0.06 consensus estimate by $0.26, underscoring that profitability remains weak despite stronger sales. The company also used $90 million in free cash flow and $60 million in operating cash from continuing operations, which may concern investors focused on liquidity.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,769 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.67.

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Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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