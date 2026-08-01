Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $21.01. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 12,236 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hurco Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HURC

Hurco Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $47.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Hurco Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd now owns 354,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company's stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company's product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

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