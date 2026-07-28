Hut 8 (HUT) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.4475) per share and revenue of $80.2230 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 109.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $139.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. On average, analysts expect Hut 8 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hut 8 Trading Down 2.9%

HUT stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,486,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,291. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $140.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $93.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $195.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hut 8

Key Stories Impacting Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 may benefit from the strong recent performance of crypto- and AI-infrastructure-related stocks, sectors that helped drive gains in leveraged ETFs last week. However, the report is broader market commentary and does not identify a new catalyst specific to Hut 8. 5 Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Hut 8 may benefit from the strong recent performance of crypto- and AI-infrastructure-related stocks, sectors that helped drive gains in leveraged ETFs last week. However, the report is broader market commentary and does not identify a new catalyst specific to Hut 8. Neutral Sentiment: A separate roundup of artificial-intelligence stocks highlights continued investor interest in the AI theme, which could support sentiment toward Hut 8’s data-center and high-performance-computing ambitions. The article does not report a new Hut 8 contract, project, or financial update. Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now - July 24th

A separate roundup of artificial-intelligence stocks highlights continued investor interest in the AI theme, which could support sentiment toward Hut 8’s data-center and high-performance-computing ambitions. The article does not report a new Hut 8 contract, project, or financial update. Negative Sentiment: Maxim Group’s analyst M. Galinko published a notably bearish earnings outlook for Hut 8, forecasting losses of $3.69 per share in fiscal 2026 , $14.81 in fiscal 2027 and $28.97 in fiscal 2028 . Quarterly losses are projected to widen from $0.53 per share in Q2 2026 to $5.55 in Q3 2027 and $8.47 in Q2 2028. The 2026 forecast is substantially worse than the current full-year consensus loss of $2.12 per share, raising concerns about profitability and valuation. Hut 8 analyst estimates

Maxim Group’s analyst M. Galinko published a notably bearish earnings outlook for Hut 8, forecasting losses of , and . Quarterly losses are projected to widen from $0.53 per share in Q2 2026 to $5.55 in Q3 2027 and $8.47 in Q2 2028. The 2026 forecast is substantially worse than the current full-year consensus loss of $2.12 per share, raising concerns about profitability and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The bearish outlook follows Hut 8’s latest reported quarterly loss, which significantly missed the consensus EPS estimate despite revenue exceeding expectations. Its negative net margin reinforces investor concerns that growth investments have yet to translate into sustainable earnings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,719 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $910,147.29. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,295.29. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,924,010. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,340. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 235.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 67.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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