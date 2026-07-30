Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.18, but opened at $98.20. Hut 8 shares last traded at $103.2410, with a volume of 1,215,741 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $76.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Up 18.0%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.65). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The firm had revenue of $139.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 30,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $3,544,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,119,437.98. This represents a 62.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Rick Rickertsen sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,924,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,010. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,724 shares of company stock worth $12,184,340 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,416 shares of the company's stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hut 8 by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hut 8 by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,540 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hut 8 by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,067,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 124,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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