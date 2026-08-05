Hut 8's (HUT) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.50.

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Hut 8 Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.72). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 109.77%.The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hut 8 news, Director Amy Marie Wilkinson sold 20,000 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,015,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262,136 shares in the company, valued at $26,418,066.08. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Semah sold 10,000 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,250. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,206 shares of company stock worth $11,376,242. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 175.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 275 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hut 8

Here are the key news stories impacting Hut 8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported significant progress in its power-first strategy, including 949 megawatts of contracted AI data-center capacity, approximately $26.6 billion in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than $1.75 billion in expected average annual NOI. Hut 8 Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hut 8 reported significant progress in its power-first strategy, including 949 megawatts of contracted AI data-center capacity, approximately in expected aggregate base-term contract value and more than in expected average annual NOI. Positive Sentiment: The company secured $7.5 billion of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without parent-level recourse or equity dilution. Management also completed commercialization of its first gigawatt-scale AI campus and signed a subsequent 352-megawatt lease at Beacon Point, which targets roughly $9.8 billion in base-term value. Hut 8 Outlines 8.7 GW Pipeline

The company secured of fully amortizing, investment-grade project financing without parent-level recourse or equity dilution. Management also completed commercialization of its first gigawatt-scale AI campus and signed a subsequent 352-megawatt lease at Beacon Point, which targets roughly in base-term value. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment view argues that improving adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins—reported at 64%—could make Hut 8’s future contracted cash flows more valuable as the AI infrastructure buildout progresses. Hut 8 Q2 2026: Buy the Transition Before It Shows in Earnings

A bullish investment view argues that improving adjusted EBITDA and expanded gross margins—reported at 64%—could make Hut 8’s future contracted cash flows more valuable as the AI infrastructure buildout progresses. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity saw investors purchase 25,995 call options, about 25% above typical volume. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning but does not confirm a fundamental change in valuation.

Unusually heavy options activity saw investors purchase 25,995 call options, about 25% above typical volume. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning but does not confirm a fundamental change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed key expectations: revenue was $72.66 million versus the $79.37 million analyst estimate, while the reported GAAP loss per share was wider than consensus in the company’s earnings coverage. Losses were also affected by bitcoin mark-to-market volatility, highlighting continued earnings exposure to cryptocurrency prices. Hut 8 Second Quarter Earnings Report

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high‐performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose‐built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low‐cost, low‐carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

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