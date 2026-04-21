HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.8750.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HUTCHMED to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HUTCHMED from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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HUTCHMED Trading Down 1.9%

HUTCHMED stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.50 million. Research analysts expect that HUTCHMED will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. State Street Corp raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company's stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 57,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company's stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED's integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED's commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

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