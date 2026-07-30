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HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
HUTCHMED logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HUTCHMED has an average “Hold” rating from six brokerages, with one sell, three hold, one buy and one strong-buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target is $14.87.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed but generally cautious: Goldman Sachs cut its target to $14 and maintained a neutral rating, while Bank of America lowered its target to $17 but retained a buy rating.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.05 versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue of $139.14 million fell well short of the $304.16 million expectation.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HUTCHMED from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.60 target price on HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $18.79.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $139.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUTCHMED will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,582 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED's integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED's commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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