HUTCHMED (HCM) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its H1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect HUTCHMED to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming H1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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HUTCHMED Price Performance

HCM stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.60 price target on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,305 shares of the company's stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company's stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED's integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED's commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

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