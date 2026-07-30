HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Announces Earnings Results

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $139.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.16 million.

Here are the key takeaways from HUTCHMED's conference call:

Oncology revenue rose 23% to $162 million in the first half of 2026, supported by strong China sales of ELUNATE and SULANDA and 40% growth in FRUZAQLA global in-market sales. Management maintained its full-year revenue guidance.

in the first half of 2026, supported by strong China sales of ELUNATE and SULANDA and 40% growth in FRUZAQLA global in-market sales. Management maintained its full-year revenue guidance. FRUZAQLA’s ex-U.S. geographic expansion drove particularly strong momentum, with sales up 70% outside the U.S.; management expects further growth as additional countries launch the product and secure reimbursement.

The company reported $16 million of net income and a substantial cash reserve of $1.4 billion, while reiterating its commitment to remain broadly breakeven or profitable as it increases investment in growth programs.

HUTCHMED advanced its pipeline, with two ATTC assets in global Phase I trials and a third cleared for clinical development. Key savolitinib readouts from the global SAFFRON and China SANOVO studies are expected in the second half, while ATTC clinical data are anticipated in 2027.

R&D spending increased to $79 million from $72 million as the company invested in ATTC trials, discovery capabilities and AI. Its non-core, low-margin Other Ventures distribution business declined by nearly 20% on a constant-currency basis, partly due to expanded Chinese volume-based procurement.

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HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. 59,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,249. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.60 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on HUTCHMED from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.87.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company's stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 41.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company's stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 112.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 72,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company's stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED's integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED's commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

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