HUYA (HUYA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.0283 per share and revenue of $260.7620 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.85 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HUYA Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 222,910 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,463. The company has a market capitalization of $564.41 million, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,694 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of HUYA worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HUYA from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA's business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

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