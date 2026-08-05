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Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 9.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Hycroft Mining logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Hycroft Mining shares rose 9.1% to $24.39 during Wednesday trading, reaching an intraday high of $24.55, though volume was about 85% below the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: B. Riley initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $25 price target, while other firms maintain Hold or Sell ratings. MarketBeat reports an overall consensus rating of Hold and a $25 average price target.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share, missing the $0.15 loss analysts expected; insiders have also sold nearly 100,000 shares worth approximately $2.9 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 473,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,223,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HYMC shares. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hycroft Mining currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYMC

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In other Hycroft Mining news, SVP David Brian Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 168,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,431,603.68. The trade was a 12.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 1,194 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $34,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 202,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,799,542.72. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,835,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,815,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company's stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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