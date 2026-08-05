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Hydro One (HRNNF) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Hydro One logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hydro One is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts project earnings of $0.402 per share and revenue of $1.583 billion.
  • In its previous quarter, Hydro One earned $0.47 per share, exceeding estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $1.90 billion also surpassed expectations.
  • Shares opened at $41.10, down 1.6%, and analysts remain cautious: six rate the stock “Hold” and one “Sell,” producing a consensus “Reduce” rating.
  • Interested in Hydro One? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Hydro One to post earnings of $0.4020 per share and revenue of $1.5828 billion for the quarter.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion.

Hydro One Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRNNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hydro One from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on Hydro One

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Ltd. is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution utility headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates the largest high-voltage transmission network in the province, delivering power from generating stations to local distributors, municipalities and major industrial customers. In addition to its transmission business, Hydro One provides distribution services to a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial end users, maintaining poles, wires and related infrastructure that connect approximately 1.4 million customers across urban and rural communities.

Tracing its origins to the Ontario Hydro Electric Power Commission established in 1906, Hydro One emerged in its current form following the restructuring of Ontario’s vertically integrated power authority in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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