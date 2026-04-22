Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.02 and traded as high as C$58.35. Hydro One shares last traded at C$57.47, with a volume of 924,866 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$54.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hydro One Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.72, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.85.

Hydro One (TSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$981.00 million during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Hydro One's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area's largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company's rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

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